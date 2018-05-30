Beyontec Celebrates 10th Anniversary, Announces Pre-Configured RPA Solutions

IRVING, Texas, May 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyontec a provider of core administration software for property/casualty insurance, is pleased to make two announcements in conjunction with the 2018 IASA Educational Conference & Business show.



First, 2018 is Beyontec's 10th year in business. Formerly known as B2-USA in the United States and Beyontec Solutions elsewhere in the world, the brands were consolidated under Beyontec in 2016. And the company's product, formerly known as EZ*Insure, was re-branded as the Beyontec Suite. Beyontec is planning a number of celebrations throughout the year, particularly in its offices in Texas, USA; Dubai, UAE; and Chennai, India.

Second, to help insurers increase efficiency and productivity, reduce time and cost, and write more business, we now offer robotic process automation (RPA) to any organization in the industry — regardless of the software or technology used. By robotically automating business and routine decision-making processes, RPA improves operations and outcomes. It runs 24x7, making it highly reliable and increasing the scalability of the organization. And by preconfiguring our bots to the specific business rules of any organization, our bots can be deployed in just four to six weeks.

"This is an amazing year in our history," said Vivek Sethia, cofounder and CEO at Beyontec USA. "Being able to roll out new capabilities, even as we're marking the 10th year since our founding, isn't something we might have imagined a decade ago. But we've worked very hard. We've found loyal customers who've invested their faith in us. We've grown the kind of creative, responsive organization about which we were only dreaming 11 or 12 years ago. We're grateful and humble for everything we've been able to achieve. And we look forward to our next 10 years of service to the insurance industry."

