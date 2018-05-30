Selecta Biosciences to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on June 06, 2018

WATERTOWN, Mass., May 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on unlocking the full potential of biologic therapies by mitigating unwanted immune responses, today announced that CFO and Head of Corporate Strategy John Leaman, M.D., will present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York City at 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, June 06, 2018. A live and archived webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the Investors & Media section of the company's website, http://selectabio.com.



About Selecta Biosciences, Inc.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is focused on unlocking the full potential of biologic therapies by mitigating unwanted immune responses. Selecta plans to combine its tolerogenic Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP™) to a range of biologics for rare and serious diseases that require new treatment options. The company's current proprietary pipeline includes SVP-enabled enzyme, oncology and gene therapies. SEL-212, the company's lead candidate in Phase 2, is being developed to treat severe gout patients and resolve their debilitating symptoms, including flares and gouty arthritis. Selecta's SEL-403 product candidate, a combination therapy consisting of SVP-Rapamycin and LMB-100, recently entered a Phase 1 trial in 2018 for the treatment of patients with malignant pleural or peritoneal mesothelioma. Selecta's proprietary gene therapy product candidates are being developed for rare inborn errors of metabolism and have the potential to enable repeat administration. The use of SVP also holds potential in the development of vaccines and treatments for allergies and autoimmune diseases. Selecta is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit http://selectabio.com and follow @SelectaBio on Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about the future expectations, plans and prospects of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. ("the company"), including without limitation, statements regarding the progress of the Phase 1/2 clinical program of SEL-212, the potential of SEL-212 to treat chronic severe gout patients and resolve their debilitating symptoms, statements regarding the progress of the Phase 1 trial for SEL-403, the company's ability to unlock the full potential of biologic therapies by mitigating unwanted immunogenicity, the company's plan to apply its SVP platform to a range of biologics for rare and serious diseases, the potential applications for products utilizing the SVP platform in areas such as enzyme therapy, gene therapy, oncology therapy, vaccines and treatments for allergies and autoimmune diseases, the potential of the company's gene therapy product candidates to treat rare inborn errors of metabolism and enable repeat administration and other statements containing the words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "hypothesize," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "would," and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, but not limited to, the following: the uncertainties inherent in the initiation, completion and cost of clinical trials including their uncertain outcomes, the unproven approach of the company's SVP technology, undesirable side effects of the company's product candidates, its reliance on third parties to manufacture its product candidates and to conduct its clinical trials, the company's inability to maintain its existing or future collaborations, licenses or contractual relationships, its inability to protect its proprietary technology and intellectual property, potential delays in regulatory approvals, the availability of funding sufficient for its foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements, substantial fluctuation in the price of its common stock, a significant portion of the company's total outstanding shares have recently become eligible to be sold into the market, and other important factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, on May 9, 2018, and in other filings that the company makes with the SEC. In addition, any forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the company's views only as of the date of its publication and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. The company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements included in this press release.

