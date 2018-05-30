RedHill Biopharma to Present Positive Phase II Results of BEKINDA® for IBS-D at Digestive Disease Week 2018

TEL-AVIV, Israel and RALEIGH, N.C., May 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) (Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange:RDHL) ("RedHill" or the "Company"), a specialty biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on late clinical-stage development and commercialization of proprietary drugs for gastrointestinal diseases, today announced a presentation of Phase II results of BEKINDA® for diarrhea-predominant irritable bowel syndrome (IBS-D) at Digestive Disease Week® (DDW) 2018, being held June 2-5 in Washington, DC.

The poster1 (abstract number: Su1188), entitled ‘Randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, Phase 2 trial of ondansetron 12 mg bimodal release tablets for diarrhea-predominant irritable bowel syndrome (IBS-D)', was selected as a poster of distinction and for highlighting in an oral presentation at DDW 2018.

Data from the poster will be presented by Dr. Terry F. Plasse, Medical Director at RedHill, as part of the IBS ePoster tour on Monday, June 4, 2018, at 12:00 PM EDT, at the DDW 2018 ePosters Theater. ePosters tours, curated by society experts, highlight the latest science featured in the Poster Hall in a small theater setting. The poster will also be presented for general viewing on Sunday, June 3, 2018, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM EDT in Hall C, at Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, DC.

The abstract describes positive results of the Phase II study with BEKINDA® (RHB-102)2 12 mg for IBS-D. The Phase II study with BEKINDA® 12 mg successfully met its primary endpoint, improving the primary efficacy outcome of stool consistency (per FDA guidance definition) by an absolute difference of 20.7% vs. placebo (p-value=0.036). Results from the BEKINDA® Phase II study suggest that they compare favorably with previously reported efficacy outcome values from studies with Xifaxan® (rifaximin) and Viberzi® (eluxadoline) across all three efficacy endpoints3. RedHill plans to meet with the FDA in the third quarter of 2018 to discuss the design for possible pivotal Phase III studies with BEKINDA® 12 mg for IBS-D.

About BEKINDA® (RHB-102):

BEKINDA® is a proprietary, bimodal extended-release (24 hours) oral pill formulation of ondansetron, covered by several issued and pending patents and targets several gastrointestinal indications. A first Phase III clinical study with BEKINDA® 24 mg for the treatment of acute gastroenteritis and gastritis (the GUARD study) successfully met its primary endpoint. A Phase II study with BEKINDA® 12 mg for the treatment of diarrhea-predominant irritable bowel syndrome (IBS-D) successfully met its primary endpoint. The path to potential approval of BEKINDA® for the intended indications of gastroenteritis and IBS-D is currently under discussion with the FDA.

About Digestive Disease Week 2018:

Digestive Disease Week® (DDW) is the largest international gathering of physicians, researchers and academics in the fields of gastroenterology, hepatology, endoscopy and gastrointestinal surgery. Jointly sponsored by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) Institute, the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) and the Society for Surgery of the Alimentary Tract (SSAT), DDW takes place June 2-5, 2018, at Walter E. Washington Convention Center. The meeting showcases more than 5,000 abstracts and hundreds of lectures on the latest advances in GI research, medicine and technology. More information can be found at www.ddw.org.

About RedHill Biopharma Ltd.:

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) (Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange:RDHL) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. RedHill commercializes and promotes three gastrointestinal products in the U.S.: Donnatal® - a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis; Esomeprazole Strontium Delayed-Release Capsules 49.3 mg - a prescription proton pump inhibitor indicated for adults for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and other gastrointestinal conditions; and EnteraGam® - a medical food intended for the dietary management, under medical supervision, of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. RedHill's key clinical-stage development programs include: (i) TALICIA® (RHB-105) for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection with an ongoing confirmatory Phase III study and positive results from a first Phase III study; (ii) RHB-104, with an ongoing first Phase III study for Crohn's disease; (iii) RHB-204, with a planned pivotal Phase III study for nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) infections; (iv) BEKINDA® (RHB-102), with positive results from a Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and positive results from a Phase II study for IBS-D; (v) YELIVA® (ABC294640), a first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor, targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory and gastrointestinal indications, with an ongoing Phase IIa study for cholangiocarcinoma; (vi) RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. and (vii) RHB-107 (formerly MESUPRON), a Phase II-stage first-in-class, serine protease inhibitor, targeting cancer and inflammatory gastrointestinal diseases. More information about the Company is available at: www.redhillbio.com.

1 The abstract was authored by Terry Plasse, MD, Danielle Abramson, PhD, Gilead Raday, MSc, Reza Fathi, PhD and Ira Kalfus, MD from RedHill Biopharma; Gary Barton, MD from Arkansas Gastroenterology; Evelyne Davidson, MD from New Phase Research & Development and Louis Velez, MD from Applied Research Center of Arkansas.

2 BEKINDA® (RHB-102) is an investigational new drug, not available for commercial distribution.

3 For more details, see RedHill's press releases dated October 3, 2017 and January 16, 2018. Xifaxan® (rifaximin) prescribing information: www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/label/2010/022554lbl.pdf; Viberzi® (eluxadoline) prescribing information: www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/label/2015/206940s000lbl.pdf; Average absolute difference from reported Phase III studies; the theoretical comparison between the BEKINDA® 12 mg Phase II study results and reported data from studies of IBS-D-approved therapies serves as a general benchmark for the effect size observed with BEKINDA® 12 mg and should not be construed as a direct and/or equal comparison given that the studies were not identical in design, patient population and treatment period. For example, in the Xifaxan® 550 mg Phase III studies, the referenced efficacy endpoints were evaluated over a period of 4 weeks after 2 weeks drug administration, and in the Viberzi® 100 mg Phase III studies the referenced efficacy endpoints were evaluated after drug was administered and evaluated for 12 weeks. The studies were not conducted head-to head in the same patient population.

