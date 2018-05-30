Aspen University Promotes Dr. Anne McNamara to Chief Nursing Officer

PHOENIX, May 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) today announced the appointment of Dr. Anne McNamara, Ph.D., RN, to Chief Nursing Officer at Aspen University. Dr. McNamara's key responsibility will be to oversee the expansion of Aspen University's BSN Pre-Licensure program across the country.



Aspen's innovative hybrid (online/on-campus) program allows the majority of credits to be completed online (83 of 120 credits or 69%), with pricing offered at Aspen's current low tuition rates of $150/credit hour for online general education courses and $325/credit hour for online core Nursing courses. For high school students with no prior college credits, the total tuition and fees is less than $50,000. Compared to the leading Nursing schools in the U.S., Aspen's total tuition and fees is over 40% lower for high school graduates who complete the entire 120-credit program.

Dr. McNamara is well suited for this role with her deep knowledge of both undergraduate and graduate nursing programs. She is a nationally known nursing leader with more than 40 years of experience. Her background in nursing education has given her the skills to not only develop new nursing school campuses but also to work with healthcare systems and organizations across the United States. Dr. McNamara, formally the Dean of Nursing & Health Sciences at Grand Canyon University, has been working as a full-time consultant for Aspen University for the past year and has managed all aspects of Aspen University's first BSN pre-licensure campus in Phoenix, AZ, set to open this coming July.

Dr. McNamara will be responsible for determining the next series of campus locations, working with state education departments and Boards of Nursing to approve new programs, oversee the appointment of campus directors, provide overall management of the pre-licensure programs, and ensure the delivery of quality student outcomes. Aspen is committed to developing high quality nursing programs that impact the critical shortage of nurses. The country will need to produce more than one million new registered nurses by 2022 to fulfill its health care needs according to the American Nurses Association's estimates.

"Dr. McNamara understands the importance of providing the nursing community with high quality, high value nursing programs and has a proven track record managing nursing schools that deliver high passing scores on the National Council Licensing Examination (NCLEX). I look forward to working closely with Anne on this BSN Pre-Licensure program expansion initiative," said Dr. Cheri St. Arnauld, Chief Academic Officer for Aspen Group, Inc.

About Aspen Group, Inc.:

Aspen Group, Inc. is a publicly held, for-profit post-secondary education company headquartered in New York, NY. It owns two accredited universities, Aspen University and United States University. Aspen Group's vision is to make college affordable again in America.

