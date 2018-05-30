SMTC to Participate at 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational on June 5, 2018

TORONTO, May 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTX), a global electronics manufacturing services provider, today announced that the company will participate in the at 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational Investor Conference on June 5 in Los Angeles, CA. Ed Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of SMTC, and Steve Waszak, the company's Chief Financial Officer, will be available to provide an update on SMTC and its current business opportunities, with a group presentation slated for 5:00 P.M. Pacific Time and in one-on-one meetings throughout the day. Anyone wishing to schedule a meeting is encouraged to contact their LD Micro representative or call Peter Seltzberg, of Darrow Associates, for more information. Webcast information for the company's June 5 presentation at 5 P.M. Pacific Time will be available on the Investor Relations Events and Webcast page of SMTC Corporation's website at https://www.smtc.com/investor-relations/investor-events.



About SMTC Corporation

SMTC Corporation, founded in 1985, is a mid-size provider of end-to-end electronics manufacturing services (EMS) including PCBA production, systems integration and comprehensive testing services, enclosure fabrication, as well as product design, sustaining engineering and supply chain management services. SMTC manufacturing facilities span a broad footprint in the United States, China and Mexico. SMTC services extend over the entire electronic product life cycle from the development and introduction of new products through to the growth, maturity and end-of-life phases. SMTC offers fully integrated contract manufacturing services with a distinctive approach to global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and emerging technology companies primarily within industrial, networking and computing, power and energy and medical market segments. SMTC is a public company incorporated in Delaware with its shares traded on the Nasdaq National Market System under the symbol SMTX. For further information on SMTC Corporation, please visit our website at www.smtc.com (http://www.smtc.com/).

Investor Relations Contact

Peter Seltzberg

Managing Director

Darrow Associates, Inc.

516-419-9915

pseltzberg@darrowir.com