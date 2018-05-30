Ovid Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies 2018 Global Healthcare Conference on June 8, 2018

NEW YORK, May 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing medicines that transform the lives of people with rare neurological diseases, today announced that management will present a corporate overview at the Jefferies 2018 Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, June 8, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. ET. The conference will be held in New York, NY.



A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Events & Presentations section of the company's website at investors.ovidrx.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website for two weeks following the live presentation.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) is a New York-based biopharmaceutical company using its BoldMedicine™ approach to develop medicines that transform the lives of people with rare neurological disorders. Ovid has a broad pipeline of first-in-class medicines. The company's lead investigational medicine, OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. Ovid is also developing TAK-935/OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (dEE).

