DiscoverReady Announces EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Compliance Program

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DiscoverReady®, a leading information intelligence solutions provider specializing in legal, compliance and governance, today announced the launch of its EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance program, which went into effect on May 25, 2018. DiscoverReady created its GDPR compliance program to help ensure that its delivery of services to clients with a global presence respects the requirements of the GDPR. DiscoverReady is already certified under the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework governing personal data transfers from the EU to the U.S., and the Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework governing personal data transfers from Switzerland to the U.S.



"Implementing our GDPR compliance program has provided us an opportunity to re-examine our policies and procedures and find ways to make them better—better for our clients, and better for the personal data privacy of the individuals whose information we handle every day," said Matthew D. Nelson, vice president, advisory services and associate general counsel, privacy and security at DiscoverReady. "Additionally, we implemented a company-wide training program on personal data privacy principles and the GDPR for our employees and contractors who access sensitive data." The GDPR took effect on May 25, 2018, but Nelson emphasized that "compliance with this new, complex regulation will be an ongoing effort, and will require continued collaboration and coordination with our clients."

DiscoverReady announced earlier this year the expansion of its global footprint and establishment of a new data center in Paris to deliver local and cross-border eDiscovery services. The center offers data processing, data hosting in Relativity, document review capabilities, and data production services. The company also operates two data centers in the U.S. and provides data hosting across the globe via an on-demand rapid deployment model.

To help corporations and law firms learn more about GPDR, DiscoverReady is offering a limited time opportunity to download a complimentary Gartner report titled How to Implement File Analysis for GDPR Challenges. Beyond GDPR, the principles of file analysis in this report align to DiscoverReady services in E-Discovery, Compliance, Records, and Data Quality Management.

