Keryx Pharmaceuticals Announces Upcoming Investor Presentations

BOSTON, May 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KERX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing innovative medicines to people with kidney disease, today announced two upcoming investor presentations in New York City.



Key Opinion Leader Presentation on Iron Deficiency Anemia in Patients w/Chronic Kidney Disease on Thursday, May 31st at noon Eastern time: The event will feature a presentation by Glenn Chertow, MD, MPH, Professor of Medicine and Chief, Division of Nephrology at Stanford University School of Medicine.





Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference Presentation on Wednesday, June 6th at 3:00 p.m. Eastern time: The Company will be providing a corporate update at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, taking place June 5-8 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in New York City.

A live audio webcast of both presentations will be accessible from Keryx's website at http://investors.keryx.com within the Investor Relations section under "webcasts and presentations." Archived versions of the webcasts will be available for at least 15 days following the conclusion of each session.

About Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, is focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines that provide unique and meaningful advantages to people with kidney disease. The Keryx team consists of approximately 200 committed people working with passion to advance the care of people with this complex disease. This dedication has resulted in two FDA-approved indications for Keryx's first medicine, Auryxia® (ferric citrate) tablets. For more information about Keryx, please visit www.keryx.com.

