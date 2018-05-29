DINANT PARTICIPATES IN THE XII NATIONAL CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CONFERENCE

SAN PEDRO SULA, HONDURAS, May 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Honduran Foundation for Corporate Social Responsibility (FUNDAHRSE) recently held its 12th National CSR Conference 2018 entitled "2030 Sustainable Development Goals, advancing together towards sustainability" in the city of San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

This year the event was held to discuss the global framework of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), to track progress in Honduras, and to encourage different sectors to achieve these objectives. Attended by non-governmental entities, academic institutions, the business sector and the general public, the conference lasted three days and included a keynote address by Eduardo Sánchez, Director of Institutional Relations ONGAWA, Spain, on the theme of "2030 Agenda for SDGs and the role of the private sector."

Company spokesman, Roger Pineda, commented, "Dinant takes its commitments to corporate social responsibility and sustainability very seriously, and we were delighted to attend this event to share practical ideas. For example, Dinant rigorously benchmarks its African Palm business against stringent international standards regarding economic, environmental and social impacts. But we are always looking for ways to improve our operations, and the FUNDAHRSE annual conference is a great place to learn."

Dinant participated in the CSR EXPO, a space where companies present their best practices of Corporate Social Responsibility, enabling the company to showcase how its CSR program is making a positive impact in 9 of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

Mr. Pineda continued, "These are exciting times for Dinant. While Honduras can be a challenging place to do business, Dinant has proven that it is possible to do so successfully, honestly, transparently and sustainably. The key to Dinant's success is engaging peacefully and respectfully with local neighboring communities – a model that is being closely watched and now replicated by other companies in Honduras and Central America.

Dinant's African Palm oil extraction mills and plantations in the Lean and Aguán regions of Honduras have been awarded two prestigious International Sustainability and Carbon Certifications – ISCC EU and ISCC Plus – in recognition of the sustainability of their raw materials and products, the traceability of the supply chain, and control of greenhouse gas emissions.

Dinant is a family-owned consumer products manufacturer founded in Honduras in 1960. Its products are sold across Central America and the Dominican Republic. The company employs 7,200 people worldwide, supports a further 22,000 livelihoods, and contributes significantly to the Honduran economy. For more information, visit www.dinant.com.

