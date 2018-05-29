Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Business Development Officer and Branch Manager Hiring

OAKDALE, Calif., May 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Valley Community Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY), announced that Beverly (Bev) Hoeft and Suzi Lewis have joined the bank and will manage the new Capitol Mall Branch in Sacramento when it opens later this year. Hoeft will be Vice President, Business Development Officer and Lewis will be AVP, Branch Manager of the new office which is awaiting regulatory approval and is expected to open this summer.



Hoeft, a longtime Sacramento resident, will focus on deposit acquisition and business development. She has served the Sacramento region for over 30 years, much of that time with two well-known local community banks. "Bev has built strong relationships with her customers and many community organizations over the years. We are excited to have her join our team of experienced banking professionals," stated Chris Courtney, President and CEO.

Hoeft is a member of the National Association of Residential Property Managers, Institute of Real Estate Management – Sacramento Chapter, CA Society of Association Executives, Insurance Brokers and Agents of Sacramento, Power Inn Alliance, Sacramento Metro Chamber, and the Sacramento Region Builders Exchange. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her two wonderful grandsons and taking walks with her husband and their dog Chloe.

Lewis has lived and worked in the greater Sacramento region for over 20 years. As the Branch Manager she will oversee branch operations and focus on relationship development. "We're pleased to have Suzi on board to help build our Sacramento presence. We are enthusiastic about her leadership and energy. She will be a great asset to the bank," noted Julie DeHart, SVP, Retail Banking Group Manager.

Lewis is an active member of Folsom Lake Rotary and participates in various Homeless Outreach programs through her church. Away from the office, she's partial to painting, writing, and anything that taps into her artistic side. She also enjoys spending time with her daughter, hiking, keeping fit, and exploring the amazing restaurants in Sacramento.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & Eastern Sierra Community Bank, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 16 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, a loan production office in Downtown Sacramento, and three branches in their Eastern Sierra division, which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes and Bishop.

