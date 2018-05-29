GulfSlope Energy announces participation in the annual Louisiana Energy Conference to be held in New Orleans May 29 - June 1, 2018

HOUSTON, May 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GulfSlope Energy, Inc. (OTCQB:GSPE) (the "Company") today announced that Clint Moore, Vice President, is scheduled to participate on a panel discussion at the 2018 Louisiana Energy Conference to be held at 8am CDT, Wednesday May 30, 2018, at the Westin Canal Palace Hotel in New Orleans. In addition, GulfSlope executive management anticipates meeting with investors and analysts attending the conference.



The panel discussion is titled "Deep Water Gulf of Mexico Exploration and Development: The Economics Are Better Than You Think" and will be moderated by John Herrlin, Head of Oil and Gas Equity Research at Societe Generale. During the discussion, the Company expects to discuss its strategy of applying state-of-the-art technology to unlock opportunities in a rebounding offshore oil and gas environment. Associated slides can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.gulfslope.com.

To register to attend the Louisiana Energy Conference, please visit www.LouisianaEnergyConference.com. Registered guests are given the opportunity to request one-on-one meetings with the Company's senior management. For questions or assistance with registering or requesting one-on-one meetings, please email info@LouisianaEnergyConference.com or call 504-799-1953.

GulfSlope Energy is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on exploring offshore U.S. Gulf of Mexico. To learn more, visit the GulfSlope Energy website at www.GulfSlope.com.

