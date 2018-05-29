Provident Financial Services, Inc. and Provident Bank Name James P. Dunigan to the Board of Directors

ISELIN, N.J., May 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) (the "Company") today announced that James P. Dunigan has been named to the boards of directors of the Company and its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Bank.



Mr. Dunigan has over 30 years of financial services industry experience having served in leadership roles with PNC Asset Management Group, the business segment serving the investment management needs of individuals and institutions for PNC Bank. Most recently, Mr. Dunigan served as Interim Chief Investment Officer of the Pennsylvania State Treasury until October 2017.

Mr. Dunigan is a graduate of Villanova University. He serves on the board of directors and is currently the President of the Union League of Philadelphia. Mr. Dunigan is also a member of the board of directors of the Economy League of Greater Philadelphia, the board of directors of the Philadelphia chapter of the National Association of Corporate Directors and a member of the advisory board of Strategas Research Partners, LLC, a global institutional brokerage and advisory firm.

"Jim Dunigan will be a great addition to our boards," said Christopher Martin, Provident's chairman, president and chief executive officer. "His extensive experience in the investment management business will be valuable to us as we continue to build-out our wealth business. His Pennsylvania roots and knowledge of those markets will benefit us as we expand our business in eastern Pennsylvania."

