Dova Pharmaceuticals to Present at Jefferies 2018 Healthcare Conference

DURHAM, N.C., May 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) today announced that Alex Sapir, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the Jefferies 2018 Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. ET in New York, NY.



A live audio webcast of the event will be available via the "Investor Relations" page of the Dova website, www.dova.com. Please log on through Dova's website approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Dova's website for 90 days following the call.

About Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dova is a pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for rare diseases where there is a high unmet need, with an initial focus on addressing thrombocytopenia. Dova's proprietary platform includes one commercial product, DOPTELET, for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with CLD scheduled to undergo a procedure.

