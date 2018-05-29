Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) ("Kiniksa") announced today the closing of its initial public offering of 8,477,777 Class A common shares at a public offering price of $18.00 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering were $152.6 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. In addition, Kiniksa has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,271,666 additional Class A common shares at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the Class A common shares were offered by Kiniksa. The shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on May 24, 2018 under the ticker symbol "KNSA."



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities, LLC acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. JMP Securities LLC and Wedbush Securities Inc. acted as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed and was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The offering of these securities was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, via telephone: 1-866-471-2526, or via email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, via telephone: 1-866-803-9204, or via email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Kiniksa

Kiniksa is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa has a pipeline of product candidates across various stages of development, currently focused on autoinflammatory and autoimmune conditions.

Every Second Counts!™





Kiniksa Investor and Media Contact

Mark Ragosa | mragosa@kiniksa.com | (781) 430-8289















