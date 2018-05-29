Voyager Therapeutics Announces Management Change

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing treatments for severe neurological diseases today announced that Jane Henderson, Voyager's chief financial officer and senior vice president of corporate development, has advised the Company of her intent to pursue other career opportunities that are closer to home and plans to leave the company June 8, 2018. Allison Dorval, vice president of finance, will assume the roles of principal financial officer and principal accounting officer.



"On behalf of the Board and our leadership team here at Voyager, I would like to thank Jane for her role in strengthening our financial operations, improving our capital structure, and helping to drive our ongoing business development activities including our recent successful collaboration with AbbVie," said Steve Paul, M.D., president and chief executive officer of Voyager. "Voyager is well-positioned as we approach our pivotal program for Parkinson's disease and continue to advance our pipeline programs, and we thank Jane for her leadership in support of these initiatives and our programs."

Ms. Henderson added, "It has been a privilege to work with such a highly productive and dedicated team at Voyager. As I turn my career objectives towards other opportunities that are closer to home and my family, I am pleased to have contributed to Voyager's recent success and progress and to have been part of an extraordinary team."

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing treatments for severe neurological diseases. Voyager is committed to advancing the field of AAV gene therapy through innovation and investment in vector engineering and optimization, manufacturing and dosing and delivery techniques. Voyager's pipeline focuses on severe neurological diseases in need of effective new therapies, including Parkinson's disease, a monogenic form of ALS called SOD1, Huntington's disease, Friedreich's ataxia, neurodegenerative diseases related to defective or excess aggregation of tau protein in the brain including Alzheimer's disease and severe, chronic pain. Voyager has broad strategic collaborations with Sanofi Genzyme, the specialty care global business unit of Sanofi, AbbVie, and the University of Massachusetts Medical School. Founded by scientific and clinical leaders in the fields of AAV gene therapy, expressed RNA interference and neuroscience, Voyager Therapeutics is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.voyagertherapeutics.com.

