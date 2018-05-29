Market Overview

Nasdaq President & CEO Adena Friedman to Present at Sandler O'Neill 2018 Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference

Globe Newswire  
May 29, 2018 11:02am   Comments
NEW YORK, May 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Who:   Nasdaq President & CEO Adena Friedman
     
What:   Sandler O'Neill 2018 Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference
     
When:   Thursday, June 7, 2018
    8:30 AM ET
     
Where:   Parker New York Hotel
    119 W. 56th St
    New York, NY, 10019
     
    Ms. Friedman's presentation will be webcast at Nasdaq's Investor Relations Website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm

ABOUT NASDAQ

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $13 trillion. To learn more, visit http://business.nasdaq.com.

Media Relations Contacts:

Allan Schoenberg
(212) 231-5344
allan.schoenberg@nasdaq.com

Will Briganti
(212) 231-5012
william.briganti@nasdaq.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Ed Ditmire, CFA
(212) 401-8737
ed.ditmire@nasdaq.com

-NDAQF-

 

Primary Logo

