Nasdaq President & CEO Adena Friedman to Present at Sandler O'Neill 2018 Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference
NEW YORK, May 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
|Who:
|Nasdaq President & CEO Adena Friedman
|What:
|Sandler O'Neill 2018 Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference
|When:
|Thursday, June 7, 2018
|8:30 AM ET
|Where:
|Parker New York Hotel
|119 W. 56th St
|New York, NY, 10019
|Ms. Friedman's presentation will be webcast at Nasdaq's Investor Relations Website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm
ABOUT NASDAQ
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $13 trillion. To learn more, visit http://business.nasdaq.com.
Media Relations Contacts:
Allan Schoenberg
(212) 231-5344
allan.schoenberg@nasdaq.com
Will Briganti
(212) 231-5012
william.briganti@nasdaq.com
Investor Relations Contact:
Ed Ditmire, CFA
(212) 401-8737
ed.ditmire@nasdaq.com
-NDAQF-