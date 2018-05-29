Amedisys to Present at June Investor Conferences

BATON ROUGE, La., May 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED), one of America's leading home health and hospice care companies, today announced that Paul B. Kusserow, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following healthcare conferences in June 2018.



Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. ET at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY.



Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. ET at the William Blair 38th Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL.

To access a live webcast of the Amedisys presentation, please log on through our website at http://investors.amedisys.com.



About Amedisys:

Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home Company delivering personalized home health, hospice and personal care. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. We partner with 3,000 hospitals and 59,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With more than 17,500 employees, in 426 care centers in 35 states, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 369,000 patients and clients in need every year. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.

