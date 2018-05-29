Violet Defense Names New Chief Executive Officer

ORLANDO, Fla., May 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Violet Defense Group LLC announced today that Terrance Berland has officially been named as the new Chief Executive Officer. Berland, who has served as Chief Operating Officer for the past year will succeed Mark Nathan, Violet Defense's founding Chief Executive Officer. Nathan will remain as Chairman of the Board and will continue to be involved with the company as Chief Science Officer focusing on the areas of research and development, seeking out new breakthrough uses for the company's extensive existing and future intellectual property.



Nathan was responsible for the research behind Violet Defense's first three patents, which enabled Violet Defense to find new ways to bring the benefits of ultraviolet light to everyday spaces and create more energy efficient and cost-effective solutions in both germ control and agricultural lighting.

"Terrance is exactly the right leader to carry the vision for Violet Defense to the next level of its organizational and commercial development," said Nathan. "His extensive healthcare background, along with his financial, business management and operations expertise, will be invaluable in leading Violet Defense through this current phase of growth, particularly given the knowledge he has gained over the last year regarding the organization, the market place, and our technology."

Berland is also a managing partner of Kirenaga Partners, a unique early-stage venture capital firm founded on the simple belief that creating the highest value for all stakeholders comes from active participation in the building of great businesses. It was through Kirenaga's investment in Violet Defense that Berland came to serve as COO for Violet Defense, and now as CEO.

"Mark Nathan made a tremendous breakthrough when he discovered the patented technology behind Violet Defense. I'm excited to be able to continue the work that Mark started many years ago to advance Violet Defense to its next phase of success, and to finally be able to deliver clinical-level cleaning to everyday spaces," said Berland.

Prior to joining Kirenaga and Violet Defense, Berland spent over 20 years of his career driving large scale operational, organizational and growth/profit improvement programs. He was a Partner in McKinsey's healthcare and operational practices, and then worked extensively in the financial services industry as a senior manager in investment banking, asset management and advisory, and most recently, hedge funds at Bridgewater Associates.

Mr. Berland earned his MBA in Finance & Strategy from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and his Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from the University of Notre Dame.

About Violet Defense:

Founded in 2012, Violet Defense is on a journey to find new ways to protect people from harmful germs that have grown resistant to traditional forms of cleaning and disinfecting. Its patented method uses the proven power of germ-killing light, including UV and violet blue light, to fight the war against bacteria, viruses, fungi, and bacterial spores without the use of chemicals. Its patented technology miniaturizes the deployment of germ-killing light to integrate into almost any product or environment. For more information on Violet Defense and the S.A.G.E. UV anti-microbial line, visit www.violetdefense.com.

