Cortera to Exhibit at 122nd NACM Credit Congress and Expo

PHOENIX, May 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cortera®, the fastest growing business data and analytics platform, is participating in the largest credit industry conference. The 122nd Annual NACM Credit Congress and Expo will take place June 10-13, 2018 at the Phoenix Convention Center.



The NACM Credit Congress and Expo is a wonderful opportunity for Cortera, a company whose commercial data network has grown exponentially over the past few years. Growth fueled by their belief data-driven decisions should accessible by companies of all sizes and customers should be able to predict opportunity and risk in time to take advantage. Cortera solutions optimize the flow of credit within an organization from point of origination through payment.

Cortera will offer live demonstrations and complimentary business evaluations for commercial credit professionals looking to take portfolio management to the next level. In addition to exhibiting during NACM's expo hours at Booth 100, Cortera will be scheduling individualized meetings with conference attendees to discuss how they can:

Predict outcomes with behavioral data analytics

Access deeper, real-time analysis for faster decisions

Understand industry insights and market trends

Gain broader monitoring capabilities for less

"We look forward to participation in the conference this year. We've addressed the evolving need for companies across B2B credit and risk management spectrum to have better, more predictive data to fuel batch appends, decisions and scoring. We are excited at the opportunity to discuss these capabilities with credit professionals," shares Cortera COO Greg Johnson.

Visit www.nacm.creditcongress.org to register for the NACM Credit Congress and Expo taking place June 10-13 in Phoenix. Join Cortera at Booth 100 to see how we bring a new perspective to commercial credit and enter to win a VIVE Virtual Reality headset.

About Cortera

Cortera predicts outcomes. With over 25 years in financial services, our team understands the vitality of commercial credit to economic growth. By building a network of smarter business intelligence, we are uniquely able to help customers predict opportunity and risk from point of client acquisition through payment. Companies are now empowered with analytical insights in minutes, no matter size or skill set. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Cortera is the fastest growing commercial data analytics platform. For more information visit www.cortera.com.

