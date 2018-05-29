Stingray Renews and Expands Distribution Agreement with Bell

MONTREAL, May 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray (TSX:RAY) (TSX:RAY), a leading business-to-business multiplatform music and video solutions provider, today announced that it has reached a long-term agreement with Bell that renews and expands their longstanding relationship. Bell thus becomes the first Canadian operator that can offer its subscribers Stingray's entire music and video services portfolio*.



The comprehensive renewal includes:

Music video TV channels (Stingray Retro, Stingray Vibe, Stingray Loud, Stingray Juicebox, and the recently launched Stingray Now 4K, and Stingray Hits)



(Stingray Retro, Stingray Vibe, Stingray Loud, Stingray Juicebox, and the recently launched Stingray Now 4K, and Stingray Hits) Specialty/premium TV channels (Stingray Classica, Stingray DJAZZ, Stingray Festival 4K, and Stingray Ambiance 4K, Stingray Qello)



(Stingray Classica, Stingray DJAZZ, Stingray Festival 4K, and Stingray Ambiance 4K, Stingray Qello) A complete range of SVOD services (Stingray Qello, Stingray Karaoke, and Stingray Music Videos)



(Stingray Qello, Stingray Karaoke, and Stingray Music Videos) Bell customers will now access their favorite audio music channels through the interactive Stingray Music TV app that gives access to over 2,000 channels curated for all of life's moments. Subscribers can also take their music on the go with the free Stingray Music mobile app and web player.

Notably, Stingray Music and the music video TV channels will be included at no extra cost in all Bell TV programming packages.

Quote

"We are extremely pleased to announce the expansion of our relationship with Bell, a key client, and partner from our earliest days," said Eric Boyko, President, Co-founder, and CEO of Stingray. "We are thrilled that we have come to an agreement with one of the country's largest operators to continue providing customers with access to an incomparable entertainment offering across multiple platforms. Our continued success, both at home and abroad, is partially due to leveraging the trust clients have placed in us and providing them with the highest level of service. This agreement with Bell is an important showcase for the quality and diversity of Stingray's product catalog, and for the tremendous value Stingray can add to its clients' service offering."

*Services will be launched gradually to subscribers. Access will vary by systems.

About Stingray

Stingray (TSX:RAY) (TSX:RAY) is the world-leading provider of multiplatform music services and digital experiences for pay TV operators, commercial establishments, OTT providers, mobile operators, and more. Stingray's services include audio television channels, premium television channels, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, music apps and more. Geared towards individuals and businesses alike, Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 156 countries and its mobile apps have been downloaded over 90 million times. Stingray is headquartered in Montreal and currently has close to 350 employees worldwide. For more information: www.stingray.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information includes information with respect to Stingray's goals, beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. Forward-looking information is identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "may", "would", "should", "could", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "plan", "foresee", "believe", and "continue", or the negative of these terms and similar terminology, including references to assumptions. Please note, however, that not all forward-looking information contains these terms and phrases. Forward-looking information is based upon a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Stingray's control. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors identified in Stingray's Annual Information Form (AIF) dated June 8, 2017, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Consequently, all of the forward-looking information contained herein is qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements, and there can be no guarantee that the results or developments that Stingray anticipates will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences or effects on Stingray's business, financial condition or results of operation. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date hereof, and Stingray does not undertake to update or amend such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Mathieu Péloquin

Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications

Stingray

1 514 664-1244, ext. 2362

mpeloquin@stingray.com