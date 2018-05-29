Aileron Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies 2018 Global Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN), the leader in the field of stapled peptide therapeutics for cancers and other diseases, today announced that Manuel Aivado, CMO and CSO, will present at the Jefferies 2018 Global Healthcare Conference being held in New York, NY.



Presentation Details:

Event:

Date:

Time:

Location:

Jefferies 2018 Global Healthcare Conference

Tuesday, June 5, 2018

2:00 p.m. EDT

New York, NY

A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed from the Events & Presentations section of Aileron's website. An archived version of the webcast will be available for replay following the event.



About ALRN-6924

ALRN-6924 is a first-in-class product candidate designed to reactivate wild type p53 tumor suppression by disrupting the interactions between p53 and the two primary p53 suppressor proteins, MDMX and MDM2. Aileron believes ALRN-6924 is the first and only product candidate in clinical development that can equipotently bind to and disrupt the interaction of MDMX and MDM2 with p53. Based on preclinical data and preliminary evidence of safety and anti-tumor activity in its ongoing clinical trials, there may be a significant opportunity to develop ALRN-6924 as a monotherapy or combination therapy for a wide variety of solid and liquid tumors. ALRN-6924 is currently being evaluated in multiple clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML), advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL). For information about its clinical trials, please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov.

About Aileron

Aileron is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing stapled peptides, a novel class of therapeutics for cancers and other diseases. Stapled peptides are chemically stabilized alpha-helical peptides that are modified to improve their stability and cell penetrability while maintaining high affinity for large protein surfaces. Our goal is to use our proprietary stapled peptide drug platform to create first-in-class therapeutics, like ALRN-6924, that may be able to address historically undruggable targets and complex mechanisms that underlie many diseases with high unmet medical need. Our platform enables us to chemically stabilize and improve the performance and activity of a broad range of alpha-helical peptides that we believe can potentially activate and inhibit key cellular functions that are otherwise difficult to target with existing drug technologies, including small molecules and monoclonal antibodies. For more information, visit www.aileronrx.com.

Source: Aileron Therapeutics

