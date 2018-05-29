Neuralstem to Participate at the BIO 2018 International Convention

GERMANTOWN, Md., May 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuralstem, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for nervous system diseases, today announced that Karl Johe, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Neuralstem, will be providing a Company overview during the 2018 BIO International Convention in Boston, Massachusetts, on Monday, June 4, 2018 at 3:30pm ET.



A live audio webcast as well as a video recording of this presentation will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website at investor.neuralstem.com. The webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Neuralstem

Neuralstem is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for nervous system diseases of high unmet medical need. The Company has two lead development candidates:

NSI-189, is a small molecule in clinical development for major depressive disorder and in preclinical development for Angelman syndrome, irradiation-induced cognitive impairment, Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, and stroke.

NSI-566 is a stem cell therapy being tested for treatment of paralysis in stroke, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and chronic spinal cord injury (cSCI).

Neuralstem's diversified portfolio of product candidates is based on its proprietary neural stem cell technology.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and may often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek" or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Specific risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include risks inherent in the development and commercialization of potential products, uncertainty of clinical trial results or regulatory approvals or clearances, need for future capital, dependence upon collaborators and maintenance of our intellectual property rights. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information on potential factors that could affect our results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in Neuralstem's periodic reports, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and in other reports filed with the SEC. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

