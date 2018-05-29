Snipp Interactive Schedules First Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Conference Call

TORONTO, May 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp" or the "Company") (OTCQB:SNIPF) (TSX-V:SPN), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates and loyalty solutions, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fiscal 2018 first quarter ended March 31, 2018, before the market opens on Wednesday, May 30, 2018.



Snipp management will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 10:00AM Eastern Time (US) to discuss the Company's financial results.

To listen to the live conference call, parties in the United States and Canada should dial 888-224-1005, access code 3745810. International parties should call +1 323-994-2093 using the same access code 3745810. Please dial in approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the "Investors" section of the Company's website under "Presentations" at www.snipp.com. To access the live webcast, please log in 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software.

Visit the Snipp website at http://www.snipp.com/ for Snipp's full suite of solutions and examples of Snipp programs.

About Snipp:

Snipp is a global loyalty and promotions company with a singular focus: to develop disruptive engagement platforms that generate insights and drive sales. Our solutions include shopper marketing promotions, loyalty, rewards, rebates and data analytics, all of which are seamlessly integrated to provide a one-stop marketing technology platform. We also provide the services and expertise to design, execute and promote client programs. SnippCheck, our receipt processing engine, is the market leader for receipt-based purchase validation; SnippLoyalty is the only unified loyalty solution in the market for CPG brands. Snipp has powered hundreds of programs for Fortune 1000 brands and world-class agencies and partners.



Snipp is headquartered in Toronto, Canada with offices across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. The company is publicly listed on the OTCQB, of the OTC market in the United States of America, and on the Toronto Stock Venture Exchange (TSX) in Canada. Snipp was selected to the TSX Venture 50®, an annual ranking of the strongest performing companies on the TSX Venture Exchange, in 2015 and 2016. SNIPP IS RANKED AMONGST THE TOP 500 FASTEST GROWING COMPANIES IN NORTH AMERICA On Deloitte's 2017 Technology Fast 500™ List, for the second year in a row.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

MKR Group, Inc.

Todd Kehrli / Mark Forney

snipp@mkr-group.com

Snipp Interactive Inc.

Jaisun Garcha

Chief Financial Officer

investors@snipp.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such as changes in demand for and prices for the products of the company or the materials required to produce those products, labour relations problems, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright Snipp Interactive Inc. All rights reserved. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.