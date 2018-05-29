Codexis to Present at Three Upcoming Investment Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS), a leading protein engineering company, announces that management will present at three upcoming investment conferences:



15 th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, May 30, at The Depot Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel;





on Wednesday, May 30, at The Depot Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel; KeyBanc Industrial & Basic Materials Conference on Thursday, May 31, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific time) at the InterContinental Boston; and





on Thursday, May 31, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific time) at the InterContinental Boston; and Jefferies 2018 Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, June 8, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (7:00 a.m. Pacific time) in New York City.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference will be available on the Investors section of the company's website, http://ir.codexis.com/.

About Codexis, Inc.

Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver® technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis' proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. For more information, see www.codexis.com.

Codexis Contacts:

Investors

LHA Investor Relations

Jody Cain, (310) 691-7100

jcain@lhai.com



