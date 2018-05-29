Antares Pharma to Present at the Jefferies 2018 Healthcare Conference

EWING, N.J., May 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) today announced that Robert F. Apple, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Jefferies 2018 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available under the "For Investors" section of the Antares website, www.antarespharma.com. A replay of the webcast will also be archived on Antares' website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products using advanced drug delivery auto injection technology. The Company has a portfolio of proprietary and partnered commercial products with several product candidates in advanced stages of development, as well as significant strategic alliances with industry leading pharmaceutical companies including Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd. (Teva) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Antares Pharma's proprietary products include OTREXUP® (methotrexate) injection for subcutaneous use and Sumatriptan Injection USP, which is distributed by Teva. The Company has developed an investigational new drug for testosterone replacement therapy called XYOSTED™, currently under active review at the FDA with a PDUFA date of September 29, 2018.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially from those described. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: successful completion of the transaction with Ferring International Center, S.A. and satisfaction of the various conditions in the Ferring asset purchase agreement and payment of the full purchase price; the Company's ability to resolve the deficiencies identified by the FDA in the Complete Response Letter for XYOSTED™, FDA approval of the Company's NDA for XYOSTED™ and future market acceptance and revenue for XYOSTED™; the future market acceptance and revenue from Makena® subcutaneous auto injector; Teva's ability to successfully commercialize VIBEX® Sumatriptan Injection USP and the amount of revenue from the same; continued growth of prescriptions and sales of OTREXUP®; the timing and results of the Company's or its partners' research projects or clinical trials of product candidates in development; actions by the FDA or other regulatory agencies with respect to the Company's products or product candidates of its partners; continued growth in product, development, licensing and royalty revenue; the Company's ability to obtain financial and other resources for its research, development, clinical, and commercial activities and other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, and involve predictions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, achievements or prospects to be materially different from any future results, performance, achievements or prospects expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as ''may'', ''will'', ''should'', ''would'', ''expect'', ''intend'', ''plan'', ''anticipate'', ''believe'', ''estimate'', ''predict'', ''potential'', ''seem'', ''seek'', ''future'', ''continue'', or ''appear'' or the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements is contained in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in the Company's other periodic reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

