Ameri100 Announces Its Participation at SAPPHIRE NOW® to Showcase Cloud-based, IoT and Digital Transformation Services

PRINCETON, N.J., May 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMERI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) ("Ameri100"), an SAP partner, today announced that it will participate at the SAPPHIRE NOW® and ASUG Annual Conference being held June 5–7 in Orlando, Florida in Booth #122. Customers and prospects will have access to solution leaders and experts who will share their insights and domain expertise on how Ameri100 can be a true partner to leverage SAP® solutions to drive greater innovation and business transformation.



Situated at a premium location in Booth #122, Ameri100 is creating a compelling experience at this year's conference and invites all attendees to hear real-life use cases on how Ameri100 has helped customers implement SAP SuccessFactors® and SAP Hybris® solutions, SAP S/4HANA® and the SAP BW/4HANA data warehouse solution to streamline their business while also providing greater value to their customers. To decipher how disruptive technologies such as blockchain, machine learning and artificial intelligence integrate with SAP solutions, be sure to not miss session SID 62303 on June 7, 2018 at 1:30 PM EDT on "How These Disruptive Technologies Will Change the Way You Do Business."

"We have seen unprecedented growth this year and are excited to share our vision and expertise around how cloud-based and other disruptive technologies can drive digital transformation and help our customers run more simply and efficiently," said Brent Kelton, CEO, Ameri100.

SAPPHIRE NOW and ASUG Annual Conference are the world's premier business technology event and largest SAP customer-run conference, offering attendees the opportunity to learn and network with customers, SAP executives, partners, and experts across the entire SAP ecosystem.

About Ameri100

Ameri100 is a fast-growing specialized cloud, digital and enterprise services company which provides SAP services to customers worldwide. Headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, Ameri100 has offices in the U.S. and Canada. The Company also has global delivery centers in India. With its bespoke engagement model, the Company delivers transformational value to its clients across industry verticals. For further information, visit www.ameri100.com.

SAP, SAPPHIRE NOW, SAP SuccessFactors, SAP Hybris, S/4HANA and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

For press inquiries and more information contact:

Martin SooHoo, Corporate Communications, 949-396-2630, info@ameri100.com

To meet with an Ameri100 solution expert, email info@ameri100.com with your company name in the subject to request a day, time and topic of interest.