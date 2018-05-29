Element Critical CTO Featured at Bisnow's DICE: Data Center Investment Conference & Expo East

TYSONS, Va., May 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element Critical, a leading provider of data center and IT infrastructure services, today announced its sponsorship of Bisnow Media's DICE: Data Center Investment Conference & Expo East on May 31st at the Hilton McLean Tysons Corners.



Element Critical's Chief Technology Officer, Jason Green, will participate on a panel, "The Future of Technology: AI, Big Data, Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, IoT, Hyperscale Computing and Beyond" on May 31st at 10:25 am. Green will discuss the growing importance for service providers to have critical expertise when developing tailored solutions for future technology. Also on the panel are John Diamond, VP, Operations, Ultimate Power House, Mark Jacobs, Chief Information Officer, Delaware Health Information Network, and Jonathan Levine, CTO, Intermedia.

Bisnow Media is a leading provider of high level events for the most influential experts in the Data Center and Cloud IT space. Events provide both a regional and national outlook, bringing together thought leaders in the hottest primary markets, as well as burgeoning submarkets.

The DICE East event is a premiere conference about the future of data centers and their impact on the commercial real estate community. It attracts senior level executives to come together, network, and gain vital market intelligence from the industry's most notable end users, developers, investors, builders, design engineering and construction firms, and the leading data center and service providers.

About Element Critical

Element Critical owns and operates data centers in the heart of Silicon Valley in Sunnyvale, California, and Northern Virginia. Our Tier III hybrid IT ready facilities are carrier-neutral, network-rich, concurrently maintainable and available in a variety of deployment sizes and densities. Element Critical cares as much about the people we serve as the servers we house. We offer a data center experience that brings solutions engineering and customer service out of the shadows and into the spotlight. For more information, visit www.elementcritical.com or contact sales@elementcritical.com.



