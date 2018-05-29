Ingenico Group achieves a world first in the payment industry with the Google Mobile Services certification of its Axium D7

Press Release Paris, 29 May 2018

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346-ING), the global leader in seamless payment, today announced that its Axium D7 ECR-POS has achieved Google Mobile Services certification, making it the world's first secure POS terminal to meet GMS requirements and properly run applications by Google.

The certification demonstrates that a secure POS can offer a similar user experience to that of a smartphone or tablet. Google Mobile Services (GMS) offers full access to applications from the Google Play Store along with a host of Google applications including Search, Chrome, YouTube and Google Maps.

This Android-based POS running GMS serves the growing demand from merchants who want to provide more services to their customers through a single device. GMS certification enables merchants to offer web browsing, online promotions and access to existing loyalty program apps, which can all work seamlessly together right out of the box.

While Android payment terminals are not new, running an Android operating system with GMS makes the Axium D7 as the first of its kind. This ECR-POS not only improves customer interactions to create new shopping experiences, it also helps merchants manage their daily business activities. Businesses can access Google Play applications on Axium D7 for employee, stock and store management and access cloud services for remote backup and management.

The Axium D7 is in the process of being certified PCI PTS v5, currently the highest security standard in payments.

GMS certification bolsters the Axium D7's security by leveraging the always-on, built-in application scanning work of Google Play Protect, the most widely deployed mobile threat protection service in the world.

"We are delighted to provide merchants with the world's first Android POS to combine Google Mobile Services with Ingenico Group's assets in secure payments and merchant services. The recently GMS certified Axium D7 offers a similar experience to that of a consumer smartphone and tablet, in professional settings. It seamlessly integrates existing business apps into merchant environments without compromise on security," said Patrice Le Marre, EVP of the Banks & Acquirers Business Unit at Ingenico Group. "We are excited to expand our partnership with Google to offer enhanced digital experiences to banks, consumers and merchants."

To learn more about the Axium D7, come and visit us at Money2020 Europe on Ingenico booth, on June 4-6, where it will be demoed by our experts.

