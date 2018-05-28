Fibra Inn Announces Call to Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held on June 14, 2018

MONTERREY, Mexico, May 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deutsche Bank Mexico, S.A., Banking institution, Trust Division F/1616 or Fibra Inn (BMV:FINN13) (OTC:DFBRY) ("Fibra Inn" or "the Company"), a Mexican real estate investment trust internally managed specializing in the hotel industry serving the traveler with global brands, announced today the following:



CALL TO AN EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING FOR HOLDERS OF THE REAL ESTATE TRUST CERTIFICATES ("CBFIs"), TICKER SYMBOL "FINN13", ISSUED BY DEUTSCHE BANK MEXICO S.A., INSTITUCION DE BANCA MULTIPLE, WHICH ACTS AS ISSUER FOR THE TRUST F/1616 "FIBRA INN," TO BE HELD ON JUNE 14, 2018.

In accordance with Articles 68 of Mexican Securities Market Law, 217, 218, 219, 220 and 221 of the Securities and Credit Transactions Law, Clause 8, Section 8.1 of Trust F/1616 ("the Trust "), the Company calls all holders (the " Holders ") of the CBFIs with the ticker symbol "FINN13", issued by the Trust, to the EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING that will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 14, 2018, at the offices located in: Paseo de la Reforma, # 342, 28th floor, Colonia Juárez, Delegación Cuauhtémoc, Mexico City, C.P. 06600, in order to discuss and approve the following:

MEETING AGENDA

Presentation, discussion and submission for approval to modify the Trust Agreement, in order to modify the current structure of the Technical Committee, so that it may be comprised in its majority by Independent Members; only two members designated by the Founders' Trust and their respective alternates; Fibra Inn's Chief Executive Officer and his respective alternate; as well as by other members that are designated by the Holders that own 10% of the CBFIs outstanding and that wish to exercise their right to designate one member of this Technical Committee and the respective alternate.

Appointment of Mr. Victor Zorrilla Vargas and Mr. Joel Zorrilla Vargas, as members of the Trust's Technical Committee, designated by the Founders' Trust, as well as their respective Alternates.



Appointment of Special Delegates to fulfill the resolutions approved during the Meeting.

Transcription, drafting and submission for approval of the Meeting Minutes.

In accordance with Article 221 of the Securities and Credit Transactions Law, in order to attend the Shareholders' Meeting, shareholders must present admission cards corresponding to their CBFIs, issued by the Common Representative. Therefore, prior to the meeting, shareholders must first present their certificates, or a receipt of deposit of certificates issued by S.D. Indeval Institución para el Depósito de Valores, S.A. de C.V. at CIBanco, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, located in Cordillera de los Andes, #265, 2nd Floor, Colonia Lomas de Chapultepec, Delegación Miguel Hidalgo, C.P. 11000, Mexico City, to Monica Jimenez Labora Sarabia (mjimenezlabora@cibanco.com), and/or Guillermo Juárez Fuentes (gjuarez@cibanco.com) a los teléfonos (55) 50633978 and (55) 50633959, respectively, in accordance with the regulations established by Mexican Securities Market Law, between the hours of 9:00am and 6:00pm, Monday through Friday, from the date of this announcement and until at least one business day prior to the date of the Shareholders' Meeting. In exchange for these documents, the Company will issue admission cards, which will include the name of the Holder and the number of CBFIs represented. No one will be admitted to the Meeting without these documents present.



Shareholders may be represented at the Meeting by proxy, either by one or more persons designated by power of attorney or as otherwise authorized by law, in accordance with the requirements established by Article 49, Section III of Mexican Securities Market Law.

The information and documents related to each of items of the Meeting Agenda for the ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING are available to Holders 10 (ten) days prior to the Meeting date, in the offices of the Common Representative and may also be accessed on the Trust's website at www.fibrainn.mx.

About the Company

Fibra Inn is a Mexican trust formed primarily to acquire, develop and rent a broad range of hotel properties in Mexico aimed at the business traveler. The Company has signed franchise, license and brand usage agreements with international hotel brands for the operation of global brands as well as the operation of national brands. Additionally, the Company has development agreements. These hotels enjoy some of the industry's top loyalty programs. Fibra Inn trades its Real Estate Certificates (Certificados Bursátiles Fiduciarios Inmobiliarios or "CBFIs") on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "FINN13"; its ADRs trade on the OTC market in the U.S. under the ticker symbol "DFBRY".

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts, and are based on management's current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance and financial results. Also, certain reclassifications have been made to make figures comparable for the periods. The words "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "plans" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

