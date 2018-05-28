CNL Joins World Leaders at Clean Energy Ministerial

CHALK RIVER, Ontario, May 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL), Canada's premier nuclear science and technology organization, joined other world leaders at the ninth Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM) held from May 23 – 24 in Copenhagen, Denmark. The CEM is a high-level global forum to promote policies and programs that advance clean energy technology. Together, the 24 countries and the European Commission that are members of the CEM account for about 90 percent of global clean energy investments and fund the vast majority of public research and development in clean energy technologies.

"The conversation around nuclear is shifting, and nuclear technology is now being recognized as a truly viable technology for the supply of clean, emissions free energy," explains Mark Lesinski, President and CEO, who participated as an invited private sector representative at this year's Ministerial. "With increased flexibility in operation and deployment, the world is starting to consider how new nuclear can enable a much-needed shift away from conventional fossil-fuelled generation."

As an emissions-free baseload energy source, a significant expansion of nuclear is considered by many to be integral to boosting emission reduction efforts. Globally, nuclear energy produces 10 per cent of the world's electricity and nearly one-third of the world's non-greenhouse gas emitting electricity. In 2017, the International Energy Agency (IEA) found that global nuclear generation would need to double from current levels by 2040 to meet global clean energy objectives. Despite all this, in the past plans for future clean energy systems have often failed to include nuclear energy.

Last year, at the eighth Clean Energy Ministerial, the United States proposed a new initiative focused on nuclear energy and the role it can play as a clean energy source. Canada and Japan subsequently endorsed the proposal, joining the United States to form the core of an initial working group to further define initial areas of focus for a nuclear energy initiative, now known as the Nuclear Innovation – Clean Energy Future (NICE).

The NICE Future initiative is seeking to bring nuclear back into these important conversations among global leaders. In particular, the NICE Future recognizes the importance of the breadth of issues such as technological evaluations, economic and financial challenges, communications, and engagement of energy policy makers. Importantly, there is a focus on coordinated and integrated nuclear-renewable systems of the future, which may see the pairing of nuclear with wind, solar, energy storage or other hybrid energy systems.

"Those gathered at CEM are our current and future customers, collaborators and partners as we grow our organization and our connections around the world," adds Lou Riccoboni, Vice-President of Corporate Affairs. "This really is an unparalleled opportunity to connect with a cross section of world leaders and technology leaders in nuclear and clean energy. Given our strategic initiatives in clean energy technology – hydrogen, advanced fuels, small modular reactors, coupled with our unique capabilities, we have a great contribution to make to these important discussions."

The 10th Clean Energy Ministerial will be hosted by Canada in 2019, and CNL is hoping to play a leading role in supporting the Government of Canada in continuing this important dialogue.

