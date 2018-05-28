Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

Globe Newswire  
May 28, 2018 8:00am   Comments
Share:

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands - ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value
21-May-18  27,815  171.17  4,761,015.06
22-May-18  27,685  172.00  4,761,781.46
23-May-18  26,622  169.86  4,522,142.65
24-May-18  27,820  171.41  4,768,488.55
25-May-18  27,757  171.79  4,768,316.10

ASML's current share buyback program was announced on 17 January 2018, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/investors/share-buyback/en/s25436

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations Contacts Investor Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18 Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
  Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.