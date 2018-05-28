ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands - ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 21-May-18 27,815 171.17 4,761,015.06 22-May-18 27,685 172.00 4,761,781.46 23-May-18 26,622 169.86 4,522,142.65 24-May-18 27,820 171.41 4,768,488.55 25-May-18 27,757 171.79 4,768,316.10

ASML's current share buyback program was announced on 17 January 2018, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/investors/share-buyback/en/s25436

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).