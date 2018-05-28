ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands - ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|21-May-18
|27,815
|171.17
|4,761,015.06
|22-May-18
|27,685
|172.00
|4,761,781.46
|23-May-18
|26,622
|169.86
|4,522,142.65
|24-May-18
|27,820
|171.41
|4,768,488.55
|25-May-18
|27,757
|171.79
|4,768,316.10
ASML's current share buyback program was announced on 17 January 2018, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/investors/share-buyback/en/s25436
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
