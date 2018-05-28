The Burnie Group hosts #EDGETalks: Actively Engaged - Leadership and Innovation in Building Employee Engagement

TORONTO, May 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Burnie Group is pleased to announce #EDGETalks: Actively Engaged - Leadership and Innovation in Building Employee Engagement. Featuring a keynote address by Norman Bacal, who, in his best-selling novel, Breakdown: The Inside Story of the Rise and Fall of Heenan Blaikie, recounts the cautionary tale of the perils of ignoring a firm's culture and vision, and the danger of hiring as CEOs individuals with little to no management experience.



"This event provides an opportunity for our clients and colleagues to discuss the very significant implications of employee engagement on organizational culture. As many of our clients are finding themselves in a rapidly commoditizing marketplace, organizational culture—and especially, employee engagement—remains one of the few competitive advantages you can leverage as a senior leader to grow and out manoeuvre your competitors." says Darshan Jain, Head of Technology and Operations at The Burnie Group.

#EDGETalks: Actively Engaged - Leadership and Innovation in Building Employee Engagement will take place on the evening of Monday June 4th 2018 in the Gallery at First Canadian Place. Norm Bacal's keynote address will be followed by a panel discussion led by industry thought leaders, academics and practitioners, including:

Richard Anton - Senior Vice-President, Chief Operations Officer, CIBC Mellon

Cathie Brow - Senior Vice-President, Human Resources & Communications, Revera

Nathalie Clark - Vice-President, HR TD Securities & Risk Management, TD Bank Group

Rob Lokinger - Chief Operating Officer, AppCentrica

With extensive research showing that organizations face a radically shifting context in the workplace, an engaged workforce should be a top priority for senior management. Converging issues such as flatter hierarchies leaving less 1:1 time with direct managers, accelerated career development expectations, and a technology-driven 24/7 work environment are driving the need to rewrite the rules of employee engagement. With so much on the line, what does it take for an organization to really understand its culture and create an inclusive and engaging corporate environment?

For tickets visit: https://activelyengaged.eventbrite.ca

About The Burnie Group

The Burnie Group is a highly specialized operations consulting firm that helps clients improve their businesses through the application of innovative strategy, rigorous analysis, world-class technology, and top-tier domain expertise. The Burnie Group specializes in Strategy, Operations, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Blockchain, and Workforce Management (WFM).

