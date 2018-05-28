B.O.S. Reschedules Release of Financial Results for the First Quarter ended March 31, 2018 to Tuesday, May 29, 2018

RISHON LEZION, Israel, May 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:BOSC), a leading Israeli integrator of RFID and Mobile solutions and a global provider of Supply Chain solutions to enterprises, announced today that because of the U.S. Memorial day , it has rescheduled the release of its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 from Monday May 28, 2018 to Tuesday May 29, 2018.



BOS will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at 10 a.m. EDT - 5:00 p.m., Israel Time. A question-and-answer session will follow management's presentation. To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:

US: +1-888-281-1167, International: +972-3-9180644.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a script of the call will be available the next day after the call on BOS's website, at: http://www.boscorporate.com

About BOS

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC) is a leading Israeli integrator of RFID and Mobile solutions and a global provider of Supply Chain solutions to enterprises. BOS' RFID and Mobile division offers both turnkey integration services as well as stand-alone products, including best-of-breed RFID and AIDC hardware and communications equipment, BOS middleware and industry-specific software applications. The Company's Supply Chain division provides electronic components consolidation services to the aerospace, defense, medical and telecommunications industries as well as to enterprise customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.boscorporate.com.

For more information:

Eyal Cohen

Co-CEO and CFO

+972-542525925