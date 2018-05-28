Media Release

2018 Annual General Meeting -

WISeKey Shareholders Approve All Agenda Items

7 Members of the Board of Directors Re-elected, Thomas Hürlimann Elected as New Member of the Board



Authorized Share Capital Renewed and Conditional Share Capital Increased

Zurich, Switzerland, 25 May 2018

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey" or the "Company") (SIX: WIHN) announced that its shareholders approved all items on the agenda of WISeKey's 2018 Annual General Meeting held on May 25, 2018, in Zurich, Switzerland. Among other things, the shareholders re-elected all serving members of the Board of Directors who stood for re-election and elected Thomas Hürlimann as a new member of the Board of Directors.

Shareholders also approved an increase in the conditional share capital of the Company and a renewal of the authorized share capital. Under the Company's new authorized share capital, the Board of Directors has authority to issue up to 12,296,501 new Class B Shares in one or several steps within a two-year period. In connection with the issuance of Class B Shares from authorized share capital, the Board of Directors is authorized to limit or withdraw the preemptive rights of the existing shareholders in various circumstances, including for acquisitions and financing purposes. The Board of Directors does not currently have any specific plans to issue shares under this authorization.

Shareholders also re-elected and confirmed Carlos Moreira as Chairman of the Board. David Fergusson, Philippe Doubre and Maryla Shingler Bobbio were elected as members of the Company's Nomination & Compensation Committee.

The shareholders of WISeKey also approved all other proposals submitted by the Board, including:

to approve the 2017 Annual Report and the 2017 audited consolidated and statutory financial statements of the Company;

to carry forward the Company's accumulated net earnings;

to discharge all members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Management from liability for their activities during the fiscal year 2017;

to approve in an advisory vote, the Company's 2017 compensation report, and the Board of Directors' and Executive Management's total compensation as required under Swiss law and the Articles of Association for the period until the 2019 AGM and financial year 2019, respectively; and,

to re-elect BDO SA asthe Company's audit firm for a further one-year period.

Carlos Moreira, Chairman of the Board, stated, "I would like to thank aour valued shareholders for their continued trust, support and the confidence they have placed in us. I would also like to thank all members of our board for their commitment and dedication to WISeKey."



The presentation made during the shareholders' meeting will be available on the Company's website.

Financial Calendar:

The 2018 Interim Report will be published by September 30, 2018.

About WISeKey

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems with a patented process. WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

