IMV (Formerly Immunovaccine Inc.) to Present at the National Bank Financial Quebec Conference in Toronto

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, May 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMV Inc. (TSX:IMV) (OTCQX:IMMVF), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, today announced that IMV Chief Executive Officer Frederic Ors will present a corporate update at the National Bank Financial 8th Annual Quebec Conference.



Mr. Ors' presentation will occur Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. ET in the Museum Room in the Shangri-La Hotel in Toronto. A copy of the presentation will be available on IMV's website: www.imv-inc.com

National Bank Financial Markets hosts a series of conferences and events each year to bring together business leaders, decision-makers and subject-matter experts to explore strategies, trends and opportunities.

About IMV

IMV Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to making immunotherapy more effective, more broadly applicable, and more widely available to people facing cancer and other serious diseases. IMV is pioneering a new class of immunotherapies based on the Company's proprietary drug delivery platform. This patented technology leverages a novel mechanism of action that enables the reprogramming of immune cells in vivo, which are aimed at generating powerful new synthetic therapeutic capabilities. IMV's lead candidate, DPX-Survivac, is a T cell activating immunotherapy that combines the utility of the platform with a target: survivin. IMV is currently conducting three Phase 2 studies with Incyte and Merck assessing DPX-Survivac as a combination therapy in ovarian cancer and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Connect at www.imv-inc.com.

Contacts for Immunovaccine:

MEDIA

Mike Beyer, Sam Brown Inc.

T: (312) 961-2502 E: mikebeyer@sambrown.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Pierre Labbé, Chief Financial Officer

T: (902) 492-1819 E: info@imv-inc.com

Patti Bank, Managing Director, Westwicke Partners

O: (415) 513-1284

T: (415) 515-4572 E: patti.bank@westwicke.com