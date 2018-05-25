NeoGenomics to Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

FT. MYERS, Fla., May 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO), a leading provider of cancer-focused genetic testing services, today announced that company management will be participating in the following investor conferences during May and June.



Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference, Wednesday, May 30 , Minneapolis, MN William Blair 38th Annual Growth Stock Conference, Tuesday, June 12th, Chicago, IL

A copy of the Company's investor presentation is available at the NeoGenomics investor website, https://ir.neogenomics.com.

About NeoGenomics, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc. specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services. The Company provides one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus in the world for physicians to help them diagnose and treat cancer. The Company's Pharma Services division serves pharmaceutical clients in clinical trials and drug development.

Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates CLIA certified laboratories in Aliso Viejo and Fresno, California; Tampa and Fort Myers, Florida; Houston, Texas; Nashville, Tennessee and Rolle, Switzerland. NeoGenomics serves the needs of pathologists, oncologists, academic centers, hospital systems, pharmaceutical firms, integrated service delivery networks, and managed care organizations throughout the United States. For additional information about NeoGenomics, visit http://neogenomics.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the information set forth in the "Full-Year 2018 Financial Outlook". These forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as the result of the Company's ability to continue gaining new customers, offer new types of tests, integrate its acquisition of the Clarient business, and otherwise implement its business plan, as well as additional factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 13, 2018. As a result, this press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's periodic filings with the SEC. In addition, it is the Company's practice to make information about the Company available by posting copies of its Company Overview Presentation from time to time on the Investor Relations section of its website at http://ir.neogenomics.com / .

Forward-looking statements represent the Company's estimates only as of the date such statements are made (unless another date is indicated) and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates as of any subsequent date. While the Company may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, even if its estimates change.

