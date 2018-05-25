The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aceto Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 25, 2018 (ACET)

NEW YORK, May 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Aceto Corporation (NASDAQ:ACET) who purchased shares between August 25, 2017 and April 18, 2018 . The action, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.



In particular, the complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (i) the Company failed to implement and enforce proper internal control to identify the misapplication of cash; (ii) the Company would incur large non-cash intangible asset impairment charges; (iii) the Company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; (iv) the Company's financial results for the fiscal year 2017 could not be relied upon; (v) the Company's fiscal 2018 financial guidance was overstated; and (vi) as a result of the foregoing, Aceto's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On April 18, 2018, Aceto issued a press release disclosing non-reliance on the previously issued 2018 fiscal year earnings guidance and the recording of non-cash intangible asset impairment charges, including goodwill, in the range of $230-$260 million.

Shareholders have until June 25, 2018 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/aceto-corporation?wire=3.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Joseph Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com