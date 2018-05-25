Canadian researchers ending homelessness in communities

CALGARY, Alberta, May 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 28 & 29, 2018 the Calgary Homeless Foundation (CHF) and the University of Calgary's School of Public Policy are hosting the 3rd Annual Canadian Homelessness Data Sharing Initiative. Researchers' nation-wide will come together for this two day event to analyze and assess how we, as a sector, can use our data to make a difference.



This annual event has created Canada-wide communications, collaboration and partnerships between researchers focused on ending homelessness. By sharing data related to homelessness with other researchers, it becomes possible to support new and more impactful analysis and produce more accurate results to inform the allocation of resources towards ending homelessness in our communities.

The partnership between Calgary Homeless Foundation and the School of Public Policy allows for a union of homeless-serving sector knowledge through an academic platform. The two organizations work closely to provide increased understanding of how public policy and research can consistently improve quality of care for those experiencing homelessness.

WHO:

Day one keynote speaker:

Steve Pomeroy — "Measuring non-housing outcomes of affordable housing investments".

Day two keynote speakers:

Abigail Schachter — Homeless Housing and Services Evaluator at the King County Department of Community and Human Services' Performance Measurement and Evaluation Team.

Kira Zylstra — Acting Director of All Home, the system planner for Seattle/King County.

To view the full event agenda, click here.

WHAT:

Researchers and other interested individuals in the homeless-serving sector will attend two days of presentations, networking, and data sharing. They will learn about the latest findings in homelessness research, new technology and best practices. Each presentation will foster thought-provoking questions, and generate discussion pertaining to data sharing and homelessness. Presenters will discuss their data sets and show how the data has been used.

WHEN:

May 28, 2018 and May 29, 2018

Ticketed event

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Media are invited to attend the event for its duration.

WHERE:

The School of Public Policy at University of Calgary's Downtown Campus

906 8th Avenue S.W.

Calgary, AB, T2P 1H9

About Calgary Homeless Foundation

Through Systems Leadership and mobilization of collective impact the Calgary Homeless Foundation (CHF) is a catalyst and enabler for Systems and Service Agencies to optimize client success. CHF focuses on four strategic pillars of work; Research and Development, Community Mobilization, Funder of Outcomes and Impact, and Public and Political Will. CHF addresses gaps and identifies best practices to improve the system of care. Through mobilization of collective impact, CHF is committed to moving forward in partnership with the many homeless-serving agencies, the private sector, government partners, the faith community, other foundations and all Calgarians to end homelessness in Calgary. For more information, visit calgaryhomeless.com

About School of Public Policy

The School of Public Policy is Canada's leading policy school. The School was founded in 2008 by renowned economist Jack Mintz with a vision to drive policy discourse with relevant research, outreach and teaching. Its faculty is composed of scholars with exceptional academic credentials and experienced practitioners in business, government and the non-profit sector.

The School's research is respected because it is independent, credible, and based on hard data. Its influence is reflected by its wide dissemination among policy makers, business leaders, and the media. Indeed, the School is Canada's most cited policy school, both within traditional media and academic publications.

The School of Public Policy also provides hands-on training in Canada and abroad through a Master of Public Policy Program, an Extractive Resource Governance Program, and an Executive Training Program. Its alumni can be found in leadership positions in the private, public and non-profit sectors across Canada.