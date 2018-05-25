Big Time Holdings, Inc. Announces the Appointment of New Management

NEW YORK, May 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Time Holdings, Inc. (OTC:BTHI) ("BTHI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed 2 new members to its board of directors, effective immediately. reconstituting the board.



As reported in Form 8K with the SEC on May 24, 2018:

On May 18, 2018, Mr. Thomas DeNunzio resigned as our Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, President, Director, Secretary, and Treasurer, such resignation of which is to be effective ten days after the filing and mailing of an Information Statement required by Rule 14f-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The resignation was not the result of any disagreement with us on any matter relating to our operations, policies or practices.

On May 18, 2018, Mr. Brian Kistler was appointed as our new Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, President, Director, Secretary, and Treasurer and to hold such office ten days after the filing and mailing of an Information Statement required by Rule 14f-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

On May 18, 2018, Mr. Mandla J. Gwadiso was appointed as our Chairman of the Board of Directors and to hold such office ten days after the filing and mailing of an Information Statement required by Rule 14f-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Mr. Brian Kistler, Age 62- Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, President, Director, Secretary, and Treasurer.

Mr. Kistler has extensive work history in the financial services industry. He began working at the securities firm Edward Jones in 1987 and over five (5) years increased his assets under management to $45 million dollars. Mr. Kistler then joined Linsco/Private Ledger in 1992, an independent broker/dealer firm, where he worked as an independent contractor. In 1994 Hilliard Lyons recruited him to develop the northeast area of Indiana. During his time at Hilliard/Lyons, Mr. Kistler had assets under management of nearly $100 million dollars. In 1999 Mr. Kistler was hired by Raymond James & Associates to manage their recently acquired Fort Wayne, Indiana office. Subsequently, he became the manager of nine (9) Raymond James offices in Indiana. Mr. Kistler's responsibilities included managing fifty-three employees with client assets under management more than one billion dollars. During his time as manager, the revenues and assets under management grew substantially as a direct result of Mr. Kistler's ability to recruit, retain and train high quality financial advisors. Mr. Kistler retired from his position with Raymond James in December 2005 to focus on the development of public companies.

Since 2008, Mr. Kistler acts as the President of New Opportunity Business Solutions, Inc. (NOBS), a business consulting company in which Mr. Kistler serves in a consultancy status and as officer/director of public companies when needed.

Mr. Mandla J. Gwadiso, Age 40- Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Mandla J. Gwadiso, known as MJ is the Founder of Big Time Holdings, Inc. and he is presently Founder, Chairman & CEO of Brookly Throne Inc., he also serves as Chairman of Palewater Advisory Group Inc. He is the Founder as well as former Managing Partner & CEO of Milost Global Inc., a private equity firm that he founded in 2015. MJ is also the Founder of Palewater Global Management Inc., and Williamsville Sears Management, Inc. among others. MJ originally founded Milost Advisors Inc., an investment banking firm that was based in NYC that is now defunct which led to the formation of Milost Global Inc. in 2015. From February 2009 through February 2013, MJ was an independent consultant to Sichuan Hanlong Group Co., Ltd located in Chengdu, Sichuan, China where he was lead advisor and reported directly to the founder and CEO.

From March 2013 to November 2015, MJ was President & CEO of Sigur Capital Inc, a New York based investment banking firm. MJ was responsible for leading the development and execution of the company's long-term strategy with a view to creating shareholder value. MJ's responsibilities included acting as a direct liaison between the board and management of the company. MJ is also the founder of Palewater Global Management Inc., a New York based conglomerate with a diverse portfolio of activities founded in 2017. MJ is an investment banker, entrepreneur, investor, financial engineer and philanthropist with years of experience in deal origination, deal structuring, deal execution with both equity and debt capital markets, predominantly in M&As. MJ has led over 35 investments over the years, including cross-border transactions and IPOs in the US, Germany, Australia, Africa and Hong Kong.

ABOUT BIG TIME HOLDINGS, INC.

Big Time Holdings, Inc. is an American multinational conglomerate with great focus in Aviation, Real Estate, Oil & Gas, Banking, Energy, Mining, Technology, Agriculture, Cannabis, Manufacturing, Dairy Farming, Poultry Farming, Hospitality, Media, Entertainment, Steel, Financial Services, Biotech, Life Sciences, Pharmaceuticals and Construction. Big Time parents a group of decentralized companies with a diverse and yet integrated global operations. Big Time owns cash generating businesses through complex structures that help to manage all operations in a manner that improves efficiency and profitability.

Big Time actively looks for and has a select portfolio of good quality businesses which it sources based on a number of elements that help to reduce risk, improve profitability, and enhance shareholder value while empowering the communities in which its businesses continue to operate. www.bigtimehi.us

Forward-Looking Information:

Cautionary Note:

The statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Such statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, such forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, technical advances in the industry as well as political and economic conditions present within the industry. We do not take any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or developments after a forward-looking statement was made.

For more information: Tel:+1-212-709-8206 Fax:+1-212-943-2300 info@palewateradvisory.com