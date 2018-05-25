STINGER ELECTRONICS ANNOUNCES SPONSORSHIP OF NIX MOTORSPORTS

Clearwater, Florida, May 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stinger Electronics has announced its partnership as a sponsor of NIX Motorsports. The Factory Stinger demo Polaris RZR 1000XP will be on site at many upcoming NIX Racing events, including the WORCS Racing Series presented by Rocky Mountain ATV/MX and Toyota, and the Historic Lake Elsinore Grand Prix in fall 2018.

Kevin Kuenzie of AAMP Global, Stinger Electronics' parent company, expresses his enthusiasm for the pairing: "We are really excited to partner with a team like Nix Racing. Not only will they do a great job promoting the Stinger brand but we plan to use them to test our future powersports products in the most extreme environments possible. As we continue to grow offerings in the off-road category, having a core group of professional enthusiasts at NIX racing benchmarking our products will guarantee extreme quality and performance."

Randy Nix of NIX Motorsports agrees: "I'm really pumped to partner with the Stinger brand, beyond racing I can't live without loud music and bass in my daily driver. I look forward to being a part of the Stinger team." Nix currently leads the points in the WORCS Production 1000cc SXS Class highlighted with wins at the Lake Havasu, AZ and Hurricane, UT events. Nix also finished on the podium in second place at the coveted UTV World Championships in Laughlin, NV earlier this year.

The Stinger Electronics sponsorship of NIX Racing will be on display throughout the rest of 2018 as follows: May 27 in Cedar City, Utah; September 16 in Devore, California; October 7 in Mesquite, California; and November 11 in Primm, Nevada, all with the WORCS Racing Series. Look for the sponsorship as well from November 7-11 in Lake Elsinore at the Grand Prix.

For more information regarding Stinger Powersports, contact your Stinger sales representative. If you are interested in becoming an Authorized Stinger dealer, visit our contact page to reach AAMP Global

About AAMP Global:

Established in 1987, owned by Audax Private Equity, and headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, AAMP Global restlessly pursues innovative ways to enhance what moves you. Global manufacturer of mobile aftermarket technology for consumer and commercial vehicles; developing safety solutions under EchoMaster, smartphone connectivity under iSimple, high performance audio enhancement under Stinger and Phoenix Gold, and OEM integration solutions under Autoleads and PAC. AAMP enables you to define your drive, one vehicle at a time, anywhere in the world.

