Summit Financial Group, Inc. Announces Q2 2018 Dividend of $0.13 Per Share

May 25, 2018 1:42pm   Comments
MOOREFIELD, W.Va., May 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Financial Group, Inc. ("Summit") (NASDAQ:SMMF) today announces its Board of Directors recently declared a second quarter 2018 dividend of $0.13 per share payable on June 29, 2018 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 15, 2018.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a $2.1 billion financial holding company headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia. Summit provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and Southern regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, through its bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank, Inc., which operates thirty banking locations. Summit also operates Summit Insurance Services, LLC in Moorefield, West Virginia and Leesburg, Virginia.

Contact:       Teresa Ely, Director of Shareholder Relations
Telephone:       (304) 530-0526
Email:       tely@summitfgi.com 

