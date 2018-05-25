Bryson Malcolm Honored With 2018 McGlinchey Stafford 1L Diversity Fellowship

NEW YORK, May 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McGlinchey Stafford PLLC is pleased to announce that it has awarded its 2018 1L Diversity Fellowship to Bryson Malcolm.



The award, bestowed annually upon a first-year law student, is a distinguished honor that includes a paid Summer Associate position, a $5,000 scholarship, and formal mentoring from McGlinchey Stafford attorneys throughout the student's law school career. Malcolm will participate in the Diversity 1L program from the firm's New York City office.

"We are proud to honor such an outstanding law student as Bryson with the McGlinchey Stafford Diversity 1L Scholarship," said Deirdre McGlinchey, chair of the firm's Diversity Committee. "McGlinchey Stafford remains committed to improving diversity within the legal profession through the 1L Diversity Fellowship, our Women's Initiative Network, and other internal programs."

Malcolm is a May 2020 J.D. candidate at Columbia Law School. He is a member of the Jewish Law Students Association (Board Member – 1L Representative), Black Law Students Association, Columbia Business & Law Association, Columbia Real Estate Law Society, American Constitution Society, and Federalist Society. He received his B.B.A. in Management, Political Science and Government from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, Isenberg School of Management in 2017.

As McGlinchey Stafford's 2018 1L Diversity Fellow, Malcolm participated in the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD) Scholars Summit, May 22–24 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The event brings together diverse law students from around the country to hone interview skills, prepare for the transition from law student to practicing lawyer, and discuss the state of diversity in the legal profession.

The McGlinchey Stafford 1L Diversity Fellowship reflects the firm's active commitment to creating and maintaining a diverse and inclusive workplace and to promoting diversity within the legal profession. From the firm's inception, McGlinchey Stafford has challenged the status quo and earned a reputation as a progressive, merit-based business that rewards individual achievement and potential. The firm is a member of the LCLD and actively supports the Louis A. Martinet Legal Society and Association of Women Attorneys, among other organizations. The McGlinchey Stafford 1L Diversity Fellowship is simply one aspect of the firm's commitment to attracting, developing, and promoting diverse attorneys.

