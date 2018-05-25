Willis Towers Watson Announces Upcoming Conference Presentations

ARLINGTON, Va. and LONDON, May 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, announced today that it will participate in the following conferences: the Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference on June 5, 2018 in New York; the Stifel 2018 Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 11, 2018 in Boston; and the Nasdaq 38th Investor Conference on June 12, 2018 in London.



Mike Burwell, Willis Towers Watson's chief financial officer, is scheduled to present at the Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time on June 5, 2018 and the Stifel 2018 Cross Sector Insight Conference at 10:55 a.m. Eastern Time on June 11, 2018.

John Haley, Willis Towers Watson's chief executive officer, is scheduled to present at the Nasdaq 38th Investor Conference at 10:45 a.m. London Time on June 12, 2018.

A live webcast of the conference presentations will be available at the Investor Relations section of www.willistowerswatson.com. Additionally, a replay of the conference presentations will be available online shortly after the conclusion of the live presentations.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has more than 43,000 employees and services clients in more than 140 countries and territories. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas — the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential. Learn more at willistowerswatson.com.

