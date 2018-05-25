The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 29, 2018 (MOH)

NEW YORK, May 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) who purchased shares between October 31, 2014 and August 2, 2017 . The action, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.



In particular, the complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (1) Molina's administrative infrastructure was never designed to handle the size and complexity of its rapid growth strategy; and (2) it failed to remediate systemic issues and costly disruptions with critical administrative infrastructure functions, including provider payment and utilization management.

On April 28, 2016, Molina reported an earnings miss for the first quarter ended March 31, 2016 and reduced its full-year 2016 earnings guidance. On August 2, 2017, Molina withdrew its 2017 earnings projection, reported a net loss of $230 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017, and revealed it would exit certain ACA Health Exchange markets.

Shareholders have until June 29, 2018 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

