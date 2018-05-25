Datametrex AI Further Disclosure on Contract With Hyundai

TORONTO, May 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or "Datametrex") (TSXV:DM) (FSE:D4G) is pleased to provide additional information on the previously announced contract with Hyundai Corporation ("Hyundai"). This is an initial pilot order with Hyundai, the financial terms of this order are not material to Datametrex. This is a key milestone for Datametrex and the Company continues discussions with Hyundai to explore additional opportunities with their organization.

"We wanted to provide more information on the nature of this order to ensure our investor understand that this is the first phase with Hyundai. We are excited to continue working with them and expand our reach within their organization," says Jeff Stevens, COO & President of the Company.

About Hyundai Corporation

Hyundai Corporation operates as an import and export trading company worldwide. The company sells long and flat products, steel pipes, semi products, nonferrous metals, and coated steel products; monomers, petroleum products, polymers, and inorganic fertilizers; and passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, OEM parts, and spare parts. It also supplies equipment, parts, and signal communication systems for speed trains, subway trains, diesel cars, locomotives, passenger cars, and light rails; high-angle guns, military vehicles, armored cars, and weapons; and supertankers, bulk carriers, container ships, and gas tankers, as well as engages in shipbuilding financing, ship repairing and remodeling, and used ship sales. In addition, the company provides construction services to environmental and marine, transporting and loading, and gas processing facilities, as well as constructs power plants, oil refineries, petrochemical plants, and desalination plants; produces industrial facilities and supplies related equipment; and provides various turnkey services, as well as offers project financing and offtake services. Further, it supplies electric equipment comprising generators, transformers, and distribution boards; offers commodities and engineering services, as well as transportation, installation, and audit services; and provides trading and financing services. Additionally, the company supplies PV modules, inverters, and wind turbines; offers excavators, wheel loaders, forklifts, industrial vehicles, supplementary equipment, pumping cars, cranes, and trucks; and invests in and develops energy and resource properties, such as coal, oil, and gas, as well as invests in bio fuel, mineral, farm operation, forest development projects, etc. Hyundai Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology focused company with exposure to four exciting verticals. Big data, collecting data from retail point of sales environments. Artificial intelligence and machine learning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com). Implementing Blockchain technology for secure data transfers through its joint venture company, Graph Blockchain Limited (www.graphblockchain.com). Industrial scale cryptocurrency mining through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ronin Blockchain Corp. (www.roninblockchain.com).

Additional information on Datametrex is available at: www.datametrex.com

To stay informed about Datametrex, please join our Investor Group on 8020 Connect http://bit.ly/2fPUNwF for all upcoming news releases, articles comments and questions.

For further information, please contact:

Jeffrey Stevens – President & COO

Phone: (647) 400-8494

Email: jstevens@datametrex.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the completion of negotiations with Hyundai and the potential expansion of Datametrex solutions across Hyundai's various business divisions. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance or results, since it involves risks and uncertainties. There is no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume and expressly renounces any obligation to update any forward-looking information, which is only applicable on the date on which it is given.



