SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline – June 25, 2018

A class action lawsuit has been filed against Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation ("Macquarie" or the "Company") (NYSE:MIC) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Macquarie securities between February 22, 2016 and February 21, 2018, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

On February 21, 2018, Macquarie revealed negative Q4 results, including earnings per share below analysts' estimates and a substantial dividend cut. The Company said that its poor performance was due to a drop in demand for a specific fuel oil product, revealing the significance of that specific product to its business segment, despite previous statements advertising the stability of that segment. Following this news, Macquarie stock dropped to $37.41 per share on February 22, 2018.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Macquarie you have until June 25, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.

