REMINDER/Media Advisory: BRP Will Present Its First Quarter FY2019 Results And Hold Its Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

VALCOURT, Quebec, May 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Inc. (TSX:DOO) will hold its first quarter FY2019 financial results conference call on Thursday, May 31, 2018, followed by its annual meeting of shareholders.



José Boisjoli, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sébastien Martel, Chief Financial Officer, will present the results of the first quarter of FY2019 and address questions from analysts on a conference call at 9 a.m. (ET). Laurent Beaudoin, Chairman of the Board of Directors, will then join Boisjoli and Martel to present the results for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2018 at 11 a.m. (ET).

First Quarter FY2019 Results

The press release on the first quarter FY2019 results will be distributed on a Canadian newswire on Thursday May 31 at approximately 6 a.m. (ET). Investors and analysts can join the 9 a.m. call by dialling one of the following conference call numbers:

Event code: 4287502 514-861-1681 or



800-766-6630 (toll-free in North America)



Click for international dial-in numbers.

Business media are allowed to join the call but will not be permitted to ask questions. This webcast will also be live on the Internet here and accessible to media and interested participants. An archived recording will be available here two hours after the event for 30 days following the original broadcast.

Annual Meeting of Shareholders (in French with simultaneous interpretation)

DATE: Thursday, May 31, 2018 TIME: 11 a.m. (ET) LOCATION: BRP's Valcourt manufacturing site,

565 rue de la Montagne, Valcourt, QC J0E 2L0

There will be a brief photo opportunity before the meeting, however, no electronic devices will be allowed in the room during the meeting. A short visit of the new assembly line will be offered after the meeting. Should you wish to attend, please wear long pants and flat and closed shoes to respect safety standards.

The recording of the annual meeting, in its English and original French versions, will be available on the web that afternoon by clicking here.

About BRP

We are a global leader in the world of powersports vehicles and propulsion systems built on over 75 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. We support our lines of product with a dedicated parts, accessories and clothing business to fully enhance your riding experience. With annual sales of CA$4.5 billion from over 100 countries, our global workforce is made up of around 10,000 driven, resourceful people.

www.brp.com

@BRPnews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Evinrude, Rotax, Can-Am, Spyder and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.





For media enquiries:

Magali Valence

Manager, External Communications

Tel.: 450.532.6155

magali.valence@brp.com

For investor relations:

Philippe Deschênes

Financial Analyst

Tel.: 450.532.6462

philippe.deschenes@brp.com