U.S. Air Force Seeks Paramedic Training

Tuscon, Ariz., May 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Air Force issued a combined solicitation for a 10-day paramedic training course provided for 16 individuals. There are no set-asides for this opportunity and the associated NAICS code is 611699. Quotes are due on May 31, 2018 by 3:00 p.m. MST. For assistance meeting this deadline with proper registrations and a strong offer, businesses may use the third-party government registration firm, US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR).

All the course and trainer requirements can be located on the attached solicitation document. This document can be located on the Advanced Procurement Portal (APP) from USFCR.

Questions about this solicitation can be submitted to Lt Nathan Mueller via email (nathan.mueller.6@us.af.mil). In the subject line of the mail, please include the solicitation number of FA487718Q0234. Before applying for this opportunity, make sure that your company is properly registered in the System for Award Management (SAM). It is important to have this registration set-up if interested in making offers to the government for work such as this.

SAM is mandatory for all who want to make offers to perform contract work for the government.

