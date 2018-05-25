Stefanini Invests in Healthcare Industry

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The role of technology in the development and growth of the healthcare industry has become increasingly important. According to Transparency Market Research (TMR), the opportunity in this market is anticipated to rise 13.4 percent between 2017 and 2025 and reach US $536.6 billion by the end of 2025. The technological advancements in the medical and healthcare infrastructure are also projected to support this market over the next few years.



Aligned with this trend, Stefanini, a $1B global IT provider, is investing in a broad portfolio of solutions that meets these market expectations, leading digital transformation into institutions and creating value for clients. One of the steps in this direction was announced in Brazil this week, when the company announced the acquisition of the Brazilian company Magma, a multidisciplinary startup specializing in information technology for the health segment.

Created two years ago, Magma develops systems of management and monitoring for patients and teams, based on in-depth studies regarding daily experiences in hospitals and medical centers. With a focus on ICUs, Magma has created a tool based on analytical intelligence, which provides a broad and systemic view of every Intensive Care Unit, transforming decision-making processes with agility, improving financial management and reducing hospitalization time—as well as guaranteeing a better clinical performance.

Analytical Intelligence Providing a Broad and Systemic View

"The predictive solution can analyze, through the patient's admission data, how long he will be in the ICU and his risk of acquiring a hospital infection. It generates intelligence in real time so that care is more effective for the patient and brings improved performance to hospitals," explains José Carlos Pires, president of Stefanini Scala.

Magma also developed a platform of medical scales, which proves the presence of the professional in the workplace at the time that was agreed upon and monitors whether everything is being delivered as planned. This solution can be used by companies in other segments, such as manufacturing, retail and the contact center, for purposes like controlling payments.

According to Dr. José Albani de Carvalho Júnior, founder of Magma and an intensive care physician for 30 years, this medical scale solution, considered innovative in the market, verifies the availability of physicians to distribute their workload so that any unpredicted issue can be solved quickly.

"We are happy to be part of the Stefanini Group, which will certainly help us in international expansion. The health sector has undergone a series of changes in the world, and our solutions may contribute to other regions, such as Latin America and Asia. We want Magma to be recognized as the healthcare company of Stefanini," says Dr. Albani.

According to the doctor, hospitals are lacking in solutions with technological expertise. "We need to show how to efficiently use data to generate indicators and intelligence, which can reduce ICU cost by reducing hospitalization time and optimizing resources—from 20 percent to 25 percent—as well as generating more savings, especially in the public hospitals," says the founder of Magma.

In addition to the ICU and medical scale platforms, Magma develops co-managed solutions that can help in other areas through the use of machine learning and other technologies such as IBM Watson.

About Stefanini

Stefanini (www.stefanini.com) is a global company with 30 years of experience in the market, investing in a complete innovation ecosystem to meet the main verticals and assist customers in the process of digital transformation. With robust offerings aligned with market trends such as automation, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and user experience (UX), the company has been recognized with several awards in the area of innovation.

Today, the company has a broad portfolio of solutions that combine innovative consulting, marketing, mobility, personalized campaigns and artificial intelligence services for traditional solutions such as service desk, field service and outsourcing (BPO).

With a presence in 40 countries, Stefanini was named the fifth most internationalized company, according to the Dom Cabral Foundation ranking of 2017. The corporate global headquarters is located in Sao Paulo, Brazil, with the European headquarters in Brussels and the North American headquarters in metropolitan Detroit.

