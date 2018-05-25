Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions Acquires Marijuana Strains, to Seek Additional Cultivation Licenses

LAS VEGAS, May 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTC:REFG), a Nevada corporation specializing in state-of-the-art financial services structured to serve the medical cannabis and banking industries, today announces it has acquired two marijuana strains, GrapeApe and Birthday Cake, from the strains' creator. GrapeApe is an indica strain that has tested at approximately 33 percent THC by volume. Birthday Cake, a sativa strain, is approximately 15 percent THC and 15 percent CBD by volume.



The company also said it will seek to acquire additional licenses for marijuana cultivation and will work to develop licensing agreements with other state-sanctioned cannabis establishments. The cultivation licenses will be sought via the company's newly acquired subsidiary, SpeedyGrow.

"We are very excited about GrapeApe and Birthday Cake," said Jeremy Roberts, CEO of Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions. "We are strong advocates for state-sanctioned marijuana. We have teamed with excellent partners in SpeedyGrow. This acquisition positions us to have two very highly successful strains to grow, market and license."

"This is just the beginning," David Schenk, president of SpeedyGrow, said. "We are making great progress and expanding our reach into the state-sanctioned marijuana space."

The company also announced that due to its forthcoming Regulation A offering and the company's announced and future acquisitions, it has passed a resolution to increase the authorized shares from 490 million to 690 million. Those shares include 275 million held by Roberts and 25 million shares held by Sean Hullinger, the company's general counsel.

About Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions: Our mission is to provide end-to-end management, across multiple management systems, for medicinal marijuana operations. Many medicinal marijuana companies have experienced such rapid growth that they are finding it difficult to manage all aspects of their operation. In order to become a successful and compliant medicinal marijuana operation, effective management must depend on many different systems. REFG solves the fragmentation problem by identifying tools that are important to dispensaries and customizing those tools specifically to the industry. We strive to create awareness within the medicinal marijuana industry and to develop an environmentally friendly, economically sustainable business while increasing shareholder value. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.take.green

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of REFG to be materially different from the statements made herein.

Corporate Contact:

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc.

Jeremy Roberts

702-706-7011

Jeremy@take.green

http://take.green

Corporate Communications Contact:

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com